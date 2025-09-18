Jwala Gutta joins Neha Dhupia’s Freedom To Feed to champion breastfeeding awareness

Neha Dhupia’s highly acclaimed movement, Freedom To Feed, continues to create influential discourse around motherhood, breastfeeding, and the many tribulations women face as they work to balance their personal and professional lives. This session, the initiative will see ace Indian badminton player and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jwala Gutta join Neha for a thoughtful and honest live session today — September 18.

Neha Dhupia’s Freedom To Feed welcomes Jwala Gutta for inspiring talk on motherhood and breastfeeding

Being a new mother herself, Jwala made headlines recently with her selfless act of donating 30 liters of breast milk to help other babies in need. Her kind and heroic act not only highlights the essential role of breastfeeding but also puts the spotlight on the urgent need for awareness and support for mothers all over the nation.

Speaking about the eagerly awaited session, Neha Dhupia, founder of Freedom To Feed, says, “I am really excited to have Jwala onboard. She has always been a champion on and off the court, and now as a new mother, she is setting an example by initiating the kind of conversations that count. Her tale of strength, compassion, and resilience is one that so many women will relate to. I also can’t wait to hear her story as a mother, as an athlete, and as a woman who keeps breaking barriers.”

The campaign focuses on normalising breastfeeding; allowing it not to be sexualized, highlighting instead the social support system that comes with this natural process.

Jwala’s donation of breastmilk is a beacon of empowerment, not just a lifesaver for the infants in NICU wards but a motivational factor for numerous mothers to take up the breastfeeding path with pride and confidence.

The shuttler has not only broken walls in the domain of sports but is also offering a new force to the Indian narrative around motherhood and child health. With her actions and advocacy, Jwala is changing the way people see things, creating a more encouraging space for new mothers around the globe and building a culture where breastfeeding is respected and normalised as a vital part of caring and well-being.