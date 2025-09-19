Ananya Panday responds to trolls criticising her fake body tan

Recently back from her trip to the Maldives, Ananya Panday caught public attention with her fake tan at the Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere. Though her body makeup could also be the result of too much bronzer, the Internet couldn't deal with the fact that Ananya's face makeup did not match her body makeup at all.

Ananya Panday explains that she loves her fake "tan"

But Ananya was quick to respond to the trolls. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "I'm a fan of the tan (laughing face emoji)" on Instagram.

Ananya also shared a video. wearing a gorgeous white ensemble, from the event on her Instagram. She wrote, "Why does it feel so good to be bad, shining away for the #TheBadsOfBollywood which is out now on @netflix it’s crazy check it out." Reacting to the clip, Shanaya Kapoor posted heart eyes and red heart emojis.

"The summer i used all the bronzer” said one comment.

But others pointed out that her face and body tan color doesn't match.

"Fake tan gone wrong, at least do it evenly," one said.

“The sky looks like it was painted, and I also did some painting. Also, I'm really obsessed with my island girl," she also wrote about her vacation photos.