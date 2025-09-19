Ananya Panday responds to trolls criticising her fake body tan

Recently back from her trip to the Maldives, Ananya Panday caught public attention with her fake tan at the Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere. Though her body makeup could also be the result of too much bronzer, the Internet couldn't deal with the fact that Ananya's face makeup did not match her body makeup at all.
But Ananya was quick to respond to the trolls. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "I'm a fan of the tan (laughing face emoji)" on Instagram.
Ananya also shared a video. wearing a gorgeous white ensemble, from the event on her Instagram. She wrote, "Why does it feel so good to be bad, shining away for the #TheBadsOfBollywood which is out now on @netflix it’s crazy check it out." Reacting to the clip, Shanaya Kapoor posted heart eyes and red heart emojis.
"The summer i used all the bronzer” said one comment.
But others pointed out that her face and body tan color doesn't match.
"Fake tan gone wrong, at least do it evenly," one said.
“The sky looks like it was painted, and I also did some painting. Also, I'm really obsessed with my island girl," she also wrote about her vacation photos.
Ananya Panday's makeup was done by Riddhima Sharma Khubchandani who shared some close-ups of the star's makeup for the night. Riddhima also revealed in the comments that she has used Chanel Beauty's Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint which which has micro-droplet pigments and offers a healthy, luminous bare skin effect.
Certain bronzers can give you the illusion of a tan, and there are also several pigmented body liquids and tinted oils available in the market for a naturally warm shimmer.
Pigmented body shimmers are great for after-dark looks, but for subtle day looks, it's best to choose tinted serums which give your complexion a sun-kissed glow and can be used all over your body for an even look.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.