The Grammy-winning writer of Jesus, Take the Wheel and other hit country and pop songs, Brett James, has died in a plane crash.

Grammy-Winning songwriter Brett James dies in North Carolina plane crash at 57

The 57-year old songwriter died from a Cirrus SR22T crashing in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday. This was revealed in a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Brett, born in Columbia, Missouri, has written songs for Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean.

American country music singer, Jason Aldine Williams, known professionally as Jason Aldean, expressed his condolences at losing Brett.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight. I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him. Thoughts and prayers going out to his family," wrote Brett on X.