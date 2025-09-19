Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in North Carolina plane crash at 57

The Grammy-winning writer of Jesus, Take the Wheel and other hit country and pop songs, Brett James, has died in a plane crash.
The 57-year old songwriter died from a Cirrus SR22T crashing in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday. This was revealed in a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Brett, born in Columbia, Missouri, has written songs for Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean.
American country music singer, Jason Aldine Williams, known professionally as Jason Aldean, expressed his condolences at losing Brett.
"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight. I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him. Thoughts and prayers going out to his family," wrote Brett on X.
"My heart breaks at the news Hall of Fame and Grammy Award winning songwriter Brett James has died in a plane crash. He’s written 27 #1 songs. Only 57. Such a good guy. (Brett clowning around with me at @CountryMusic CMA Award Broadcast," wrote Trish Biondo, who was nominated 4 times for Academy of Country Music Major Market Personality of Year.
In 1991, Brett earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Baylor University. He began medical school soon after but left in the early 1990s to follow his passion for music, signing with Career Records, a subsidiary of Arista Nashville, as a recording artist in 1995. The same year, he released a self-titled album that year with a few singles that charted. However, Brett's solo singing career didn’t reach the same level of fame as his songwriting.
Artists such as Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Jessica Andrews, Martina McBride and of course, Carrie Underwood, recorded his songs.
