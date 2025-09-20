Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton announce split after two years together

Filmmaker Tim Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci have announced the end of their two-year relationship.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci announce split

The 67-year-old writer and director Tim Burton, known for helming films such as Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attack! and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, among many others and Monica Bellucci announced their split in a joint statement, reports a publication.

The statement read, “It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways.”

The two had first met back in 2006 but are believed to have reconnected at the Lumiere Film Festival in France in 2022, with Monica revealing that the pair were together the following year.

The 60-year-old star told a leading publication, “What can I say... I’m glad I met the man, first of all. It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”