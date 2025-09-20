Neeraj Ghaywan leaves out Pratik Shah in Homebound celebration post allegations

In his post Neeraj wrote, “Let everything happen to you. Beauty and Terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Presenting the trailer of our film Homebound. In cinemas on 26th September. Here are the wonderful people who were part of this Homebound journey."

In the post, he had tagged several members of the cast and crew. One notable omission was cinematographer Pratik Shah, who is credited in the film’s trailer but was not mentioned or tagged in Neeraj’s celebratory post. This exclusion has sparked conversations, especially given the ongoing reports of sexual misconduct allegations against Pratik.

Pratik has recently faced multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior. Filmmaker Abhinav Singh claimed that over 20 women accused him of crossing professional boundaries during conversations that turned sexual. Additionally, Pratik had previously been flagged by the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC) after a young cinematographer reported inappropriate advances to a senior member. These allegations have raised concerns across the film industry and sparked debates on accountability and workplace safety.