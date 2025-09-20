Singer Zubeen Garg’s final scuba dive video goes viral after death

Assam woke up to news it was not ready for. Zubeen Garg, the singer who gave the state its soundtrack for three decades, is no more. He died in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. He was 52.
The final moments of him are hard to watch. A short clip shows him adjusting his life jacket, about to step into the water. It was ordinary, something any holidaymaker might do. Within hours, it became the last glimpse of a man who filled stadiums with song.
For Assam, his death feels personal. Zubeen was never just an entertainer. He was a presence at festivals, protests, film sets, and charity shows. His voice carried not only the romance of popular music but also the urgency of a region that wanted to be heard. The North East Festival this weekend was to have been his next stage. It is now a place of mourning.
Nationally, he will always be remembered for Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster. That single track introduced him to audiences far beyond the Brahmaputra valley. But those who grew up with his Assamese songs know the depth of his range. He could switch from folk to rock to playback with ease, often in the same week.
Tributes have poured in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his death a shock. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described him as one of Assam’s favourite sons. Musicians like Vishal Dadlani wrote of a void that cannot be filled. Fans are still struggling to accept the finality of it.
Zubeen had the rare gift of making music sound like a conversation. That is why his absence feels like silence in the room. And yet, he leaves behind hundreds of songs that will continue to play. For a singer who lived through his voice, that may be the only kind of immortality that matters.
