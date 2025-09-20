Singer Zubeen Garg’s final scuba dive video goes viral after death

Assam woke up to news it was not ready for. Zubeen Garg, the singer who gave the state its soundtrack for three decades, is no more. He died in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. He was 52.

Viral video shows Zubeen Garg’s last moments before tragic accident

The final moments of him are hard to watch. A short clip shows him adjusting his life jacket, about to step into the water. It was ordinary, something any holidaymaker might do. Within hours, it became the last glimpse of a man who filled stadiums with song.

For Assam, his death feels personal. Zubeen was never just an entertainer. He was a presence at festivals, protests, film sets, and charity shows. His voice carried not only the romance of popular music but also the urgency of a region that wanted to be heard. The North East Festival this weekend was to have been his next stage. It is now a place of mourning.