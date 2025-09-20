Zubeen Garg death probe: Did the singer take his life jacket off before diving underwater?

Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise left everyone shocked. The singer who was 52 died in a scuba diving-related incident. The 52- year old Assamese singer was in Singapore to perform on September 20 during the North Eastern Festival but passed away before the performance. Recently a video went viral which captured the singer's last living moments right before he dove into the water.

Arrangements are being made to dutifully transport his mortal remains from Singapore, post autopsy to his hometown in Assam where a three-day state mourning has already been declared.

However, as the probe into Zubin's death progresses, some reports have emerged which suggest that it's possible he wasn't wearing a life jacket underwater.

Did Zubeen Garg’s take his jacket off in the water?