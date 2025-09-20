Zubeen Garg death probe: Did the singer take his life jacket off before diving underwater?

Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise left everyone shocked. The singer who was 52 died in a scuba diving-related incident. The 52- year old Assamese singer was in Singapore to perform on September 20 during the North Eastern Festival but passed away before the performance. Recently a video went viral which captured the singer's last living moments right before he dove into the water.
Arrangements are being made to dutifully transport his mortal remains from Singapore, post autopsy to his hometown in Assam where a three-day state mourning has already been declared.
However, as the probe into Zubin's death progresses, some reports have emerged which suggest that it's possible he wasn't wearing a life jacket underwater.
As per sources, Zubin went to sea in a yacht. Around 18 people, including Zubin had gone on a yacht trip and the singer was later found floating in the sea. He was reportedly asked to put on a life-jacket but he had refused it stating that the jacket given to him was oversized and that he would find it difficult to swim with it.
However, the video which showed his last few minutes on land show him wearing an orange life jacket.
The Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, reportedly informed the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Zubeen Garg was asked by the lifeguards to wear a life jacket.
The crew members of the yacht had reportedly insisted that Garg should wear the life jacket.
“Garg had initially worn the life jacket, but after a few seconds, he took it off, claiming that it was oversized and he was finding it difficult to swim,” PTI quoted Sarma.
Investigations are still on regarding the incident and what exactly took place. It's not yet known if Zubeen went to the sea with people he knew since the North East Festival have officially put out a statement that they were not aware of this trip.
The CM has been deeply involved in the situation and is providing inputs through his official social media handles. He has already started for Delhi where the singer’s final remains will be flown in first. From there he will be escorted to his hometown in Guwahati.
