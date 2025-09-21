Manoj Bajpayee reveals how a visit to Neem Karoli Baba's ashram helped him with his newest film

Manoj Bajpayee’s new film Jugnuma (The Fable) has been making the rounds at top festivals like Berlinale, Leeds and MAMI before opening in Indian cinemas last week. The film, set in the Himalayas of the late 1980s, is steeped in magical realism and has been praised for its themes of superstition, class and generational trauma.

Manoj Bajpayee found clarity at Neem Karoli Baba Ashram

Before starting work on the project, Manoj and director Raam Reddy decided to stop at the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham, Uttarakhand. Instead of heading straight to the shooting location, the two agreed to “meet in the middle” at the spiritual retreat.

"We went to Babaji’s cave. We meditated and some magical things happened. We both witnessed it. As we were climbing down, both of us said, ‘We found the film’. It was just a feeling. If you ask me to narrate it, I can’t,” he told an entertainment portal.