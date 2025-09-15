Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara to hit screens on November 7

The much-anticipated film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025, in both Hindi and Telugu. The makers recently dropped the film’s motion poster, which crackles with energy and features divine chants set against mesmerising cosmic visuals.

“From the depths of darkness, the divine rises. #Jatadhara releases in theatres on Nov 7, 2025, in Telugu and Hindi,” Zee Studios, which is bankrolling the film, shared on Instagram.

Directors Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan described the film as a folk tale where darkness meets divine power, confronting audiences with the presence of God. They said, “It’s a story about faith, fear, and cosmic destiny.”

The cast also includes Divya Khosla Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Producer and presenter Prerna Arora expressed her excitement, saying, “After the success of Rustom with Zee Studios, I’m proud to collaborate again with Umesh ji for Jatadhara. This film weaves a deeply rooted story that blends our cultural heritage with a global cinematic vision. With our vision and incredible team, we are offering audiences a unique experience that’s both emotionally resonant and visually stunning.”

Umesh Kumar Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios, added, “Jatadhara is more than just a film; it’s an experience that redefines storytelling, scale, and vision. Alongside our partners Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and the talented cast, we are taking viewers into a world they have never witnessed before.”

Jatadhara is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. The film is co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Divya Vijay as Creative Producer and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. Zee Music Co. leads the film’s evocative soundscape.

