Cardi B snatches a Guinness world record with 176 album drone drops in an hour

Cardi B is now a Guinness World Record holder for the highest drone deliveries in one hour. The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with drone delivery company Wing and Walmart to deliver 176 signed CDs of Cardi B's new Am I the Drama? album.
Guinness World Records confirmed the milestone on X, with an official message: “Most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour: 176, by @iamcardib @AtlanticRecords @Wing & @Walmart at multiple locations today across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Texas, USA.”
"I can't even believe this: my fans have been getting my albums from drones. My album has been literally flying off the shelves from Walmart," Cardi B said on X, which was reshared by the Guinness World Records page, congratulating her.
While the drone drops were limited to North Texas residents, fans across the country can still grab Am I the Drama? album, as the CD is now available at Walmart stores and online.
However, there’s even more reason to support the WAP star, as she recently revealed in an interview that she’s now a “mother of four". Cardi B confirmed that she and her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, are now "in a good space" as they're expecting a child together. The rapper also spoke about why her new album Am I the Drama? feels unmatched, which isn't similar to anything on the music front of late.
Cardi B added that the baby is due before the start of her Little Miss Drama tour in February, but she is more than okay. She feels “strong” and “powerful” balancing her career and pregnancy.
Am I the Drama? is the rapper's second studio album, which released on September 19, 2025. It features stars like Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, Summer Walker and Megan Thee Stallion.
