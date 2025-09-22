Cardi B snatches a Guinness world record with 176 album drone drops in an hour

Cardi B is now a Guinness World Record holder for the highest drone deliveries in one hour. The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with drone delivery company Wing and Walmart to deliver 176 signed CDs of Cardi B's new Am I the Drama? album.

Guinness World Records confirmed the milestone on X, with an official message: “Most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour: 176, by @iamcardib @AtlanticRecords @Wing & @Walmart at multiple locations today across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Texas, USA.”

"I can't even believe this: my fans have been getting my albums from drones. My album has been literally flying off the shelves from Walmart," Cardi B said on X, which was reshared by the Guinness World Records page, congratulating her.

While the drone drops were limited to North Texas residents, fans across the country can still grab Am I the Drama? album, as the CD is now available at Walmart stores and online.