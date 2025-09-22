Harry Styles runs Berlin Marathon in under 3 hours

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours on Sunday.

Harry Styles runs in the 2025 Berlin marathon and achieves record-breaking finish

Organisers confirmed to a news agency that Harry took part. Local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel was the first to report his participation.

The 31-year-old former member of the One Direction boy band was among some 55,000 runners taking part in the race on what is widely regarded as the fastest marathon track in the world.

Harry — reportedly using the pseudonym Sted Sarandos and wearing a headband and sunglasses — completed the route in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. A sub-3 hour marathon is a coveted mark for many marathon runners. Der Tagesspiegel reported that Harry was already spotted running in Berlin in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Harry was in a photo at the finish with Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medal winner over 200 meters at the Paralympic Games. Richard, who is on a quest to run 20 marathons this year, posted the photo on Instagram.