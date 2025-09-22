Tom Holland suffers concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are now huddling to figure out how this brief hiccup affects production. Brand New Day, scheduled for a July 2026 release, is Tom’s fourth swing in the Spidey suit. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back, joined by a motley crew of Marvel faces—Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion. There are also some intriguing new recruits: Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear).

Fans don’t need to panic. Holland’s injury has been called “mild,” and he’s expected back on set soon. But it’s a reminder that stunts aren’t just movie magic. Even with all the safety checks, things can still go wrong. For now, Holland’s biggest job is to rest up before he jumps back into the Spidey suit.