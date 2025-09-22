Tom Holland suffers concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man might be able to swing through skyscrapers without breaking a sweat, but now his real-life alter ego isn’t indestructible. Everyone’s favourite friendly neighbourhood web-slinger, Tom Holland, reportedly suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Leavesden Studios in the UK on Friday. Yes, even superheroes get knocked on the head sometimes.
According to reports, Tom Holland was mid-stunt when things went sideways. The 29-year-old hit his head, was checked into hospital, and filming promptly shut down for the day. Nobody else was hurt, which is good, though Holland will now be on doctor-ordered rest for several days.
In true British fashion, he attempted to soldier on the very next night, showing up to a charity dinner with his father Dominic and fiancée-slash-co-star Zendaya. Points for effort, Tom, but reports said he had to duck out early after feeling unwell. Honestly, that’s probably the most relatable thing about him—how many of us have wanted to bail on a dinner halfway through, minus the concussion excuse?
Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are now huddling to figure out how this brief hiccup affects production. Brand New Day, scheduled for a July 2026 release, is Tom’s fourth swing in the Spidey suit. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back, joined by a motley crew of Marvel faces—Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion. There are also some intriguing new recruits: Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear).
Fans don’t need to panic. Holland’s injury has been called “mild,” and he’s expected back on set soon. But it’s a reminder that stunts aren’t just movie magic. Even with all the safety checks, things can still go wrong. For now, Holland’s biggest job is to rest up before he jumps back into the Spidey suit.
