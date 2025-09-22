Tom Felton makes his Bollywood debut with Gandhi; Pratik Gandhi shares experience of working with the Harry Potter actor

Hollywood star Tom Felton, beloved worldwide as the sly Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter films, is stepping into new territory with his first-ever Bollywood project, Gandhi. And according to co-star Pratik Gandhi, Tom's transition into Indian cinema has been nothing short of remarkable.

Pratik Gandhi on working with Tom Felton on Gandhi sets: “Easygoing," "collaborative," and full of "joy"

Pratik Gandhi, who stars as Mahatma Gandhi, will have Tom Felton by his side as his close confidant, Josiah Oldfield, during Gandhi's years in London. Pratik was full of praise for Tom; he calls him "easygoing" and "collaborative" and is down to earth.

"He’s easygoing, collaborative, and has a childlike curiosity and joy in his eyes that light up both his personality and his performance," said Pratik in an interview, adding that Tom's "energy" made it easy to approach and work with him. That is what led to the growth of their friendship.

Pratik also shared that collaborating with Tom was seamless, since he had an organic process, and they were able to improvise "on the go".

Tom posted photos from their recent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere appearance.