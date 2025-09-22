Lisa Mishra confirms she’s part of Call Me Bae 2 and The Royals 2

Expressing her excitement while reflecting on her journey, Lisa says, “I am truly humbled by the love I have received from the audience as I explore this new chapter in my career. Music gave me my foundation, but acting has opened an entirely new world of storytelling for me. The decisions I made to step into films and series weren’t easy, but seeing how warmly people have embraced me makes it all worthwhile. I’m grateful to my fans for standing by me through every phase, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue with Call Me Bae 2 and The Royals 2. It’s a beautiful feeling to be able to do both and enjoy every step of it.”

Lisa’s acting and music skills distinguish her as a rare artiste. She demonstrates the power of passion and tenacity, thereby demonstrating how these qualities can shape and enhance several creative endeavours.