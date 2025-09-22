Lisa Mishra confirms she’s part of Call Me Bae 2 and The Royals 2

Gifted singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is currently on a positive and hopeful point in her career. Lisa is very happy embrace the Indian audience’s love and support for her — not only as an actor but also a musician/singer - two diverse careers that are she is equally passionate about. As Lisa continues to bask in the much-deserved appreciation for her role in her last project The Royals, here’s some really excited news coming from her — Lisa is going to a part of Call Me Bae 2 and The Royals 2.
With Call Me Bae completing its first year, Lisa is all set to embark her journey with the second season of the popular show. As she looks forward to begin shooting for the same, the excitement builds up further with the official announcement of The Royals 2, marking another milestone in her acting career.
Expressing her excitement while reflecting on her journey, Lisa says, “I am truly humbled by the love I have received from the audience as I explore this new chapter in my career. Music gave me my foundation, but acting has opened an entirely new world of storytelling for me. The decisions I made to step into films and series weren’t easy, but seeing how warmly people have embraced me makes it all worthwhile. I’m grateful to my fans for standing by me through every phase, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue with Call Me Bae 2 and The Royals 2. It’s a beautiful feeling to be able to do both and enjoy every step of it.”
Lisa’s acting and music skills distinguish her as a rare artiste. She demonstrates the power of passion and tenacity, thereby demonstrating how these qualities can shape and enhance several creative endeavours.
