Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan summoned by Kerala court in assault case

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been summoned by the Kakkanad Magistrate Court in connection with an assault case registered against him.

Court summons direct Unni Mukundan to appear before the court on October 27

The case was filed by Mukundan’s former manager, Vipin Kumar, who alleged that the actor physically assaulted him after he praised the Tovino Thomas film Nariveera in a social media post.

According to the complaint, the post provoked Mukundan, leading to an altercation during which he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused his former manager.

Earlier this year, on May 31, the Ernakulam District Court considered Mukundan’s anticipatory bail application. The court, while disposing of the plea, observed that only bailable sections had been charged by the police. It also made it clear that the police could proceed with the investigation.