Kusha Kapila credits two things for her transformation

Kusha Kapila further explained that she suffered from PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) which led to severe acne problems which ended up affecting both her mental and physical health.

"My biggest problem was that I have camera facing job and my face was full of acne. My entire face was covered in acne and I was unable to understand why. I was applying topical creams and it was not helping me in any manner", the content creator said.

Talking about the days leading up to her lifestyle changes, Kusha Kapila said, "I have created content in all shapes and people have accepted me. Acne was so painful and it was bleeding. I could not sleep on any side of my face. Your face is your real estate especially if you're in film business. So first thing I did was go to a doctor. He suggested me to have major lifestyle changes only then this impact can be controlled because I suffer from PCOD!"