Kusha Kapila credits two things for her transformation

Popular content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila recently opened about what led her to make a body transformation. She appeared as a guest on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, and shed light on her weight loss journey and the two lifestyle changes she was required to make.
Talking about weight loss, Kusha Kapila said that it was not about her appearance, but health that made her transform. She revealed the two things that helped her transformation: proper food intake and exercise.
Kusha Kapila further explained that she suffered from PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) which led to severe acne problems which ended up affecting both her mental and physical health.
"My biggest problem was that I have camera facing job and my face was full of acne. My entire face was covered in acne and I was unable to understand why. I was applying topical creams and it was not helping me in any manner", the content creator said.
Talking about the days leading up to her lifestyle changes, Kusha Kapila said, "I have created content in all shapes and people have accepted me. Acne was so painful and it was bleeding. I could not sleep on any side of my face. Your face is your real estate especially if you're in film business. So first thing I did was go to a doctor. He suggested me to have major lifestyle changes only then this impact can be controlled because I suffer from PCOD!"
Host Soha Ali Khan asked Kusha Kapila what helped her accomplish the transformation: medication or lifestyle changes. Kusha Kapila said that it was the latter. She credited proper, protein-packed nutrition and no junk food, along with regular exercise, for her weight loss.
"First thing I did was fix my nutrition. Corrected my protein intake, stopped eating junk completely, stopped sugar consumption. PCOD was also playing with my mental health so I had to ensure I fix everything one by one".
The second fix for Kusha was working out. She said, "But one advice everyone gave me was to exercise regularly. Exercise responds best to this, nothing else responds. So, I tied exercise to my life in such a way that I am doing this for my mental health, not for my weight".
Soha Ali Khan's All About Her podcast episode featuring Kusha Kapila dropped on YouTube on September 19, 2025.
