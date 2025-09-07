WHO adds weight loss essential medicines list; here's what you should know

The World Health Organization (WHO) has added Ozempic to its list of drugs and medications required to treat obesity, along with treatments for cancer and cystic fibrosis.
In a statement on Friday, the United Nations agency said that drugs for obesity also include generic versions of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs. This can help grant wider access to the medication, particularly in low and middle-income settings.
"Today WHO is releasing the latest editions of the WHO Model Lists of Essential Medicines and Essential Medicines for Children. These lists are among WHO’s most important products, used in over 150 countries to shape public sector procurement, the supply of medicines, health insurance and reimbursement schemes," a WHO post on X by Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.
"The updated lists include new treatments for various types of cancer, and for diabetes with associated conditions such as obesity. Medicines for cystic fibrosis, psoriasis, haemophilia and blood-related disorders are among the other additions."
The committee noted that the decision helps clarify which patients are likely to benefit most from the therapies. The WHO also highlighted that the high cost of medicines, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, is restricting access. It suggested that involving generic drugmakers could improve availability once patents start expiring next year.
“The new editions of essential medicines lists mark a significant step toward expanding access to new medicines with proven clinical benefits and with high potential for global public health impact,” said Yukiko Nakatani, WHO’s assistant director-general for Health Systems, Access and Data.
Ozempic is solely intended and approved for people with type 2 diabetes. People are discouraged from taking this medication only to lose weight, as doing so may prevent patients who require the medication for blood sugar management from getting it and pose serious health risks for them. In fact, WHO has clarified that Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs is only for patients with type 2 diabetes and added health risks like cardiovascular, kidney issues and obesity.
