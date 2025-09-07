WHO adds weight loss essential medicines list; here's what you should know

The World Health Organization (WHO) has added Ozempic to its list of drugs and medications required to treat obesity, along with treatments for cancer and cystic fibrosis.

WHO updates essential medicines list and calls for wider access to obesity treatments

In a statement on Friday, the United Nations agency said that drugs for obesity also include generic versions of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs. This can help grant wider access to the medication, particularly in low and middle-income settings.

"Today WHO is releasing the latest editions of the WHO Model Lists of Essential Medicines and Essential Medicines for Children. These lists are among WHO’s most important products, used in over 150 countries to shape public sector procurement, the supply of medicines, health insurance and reimbursement schemes," a WHO post on X by Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

"The updated lists include new treatments for various types of cancer, and for diabetes with associated conditions such as obesity. Medicines for cystic fibrosis, psoriasis, haemophilia and blood-related disorders are among the other additions."