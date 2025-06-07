Brooke Burke warns against relying on ‘quick fixes’ like Ozempic for weight loss

Fitness expert Brooke Burke is sharing her candid views on the growing trend of using medications like Ozempic for weight loss, cautioning that relying solely on them without addressing overall health isn’t sustainable.
“You have to become a detective of your own body,” the 53-year-old says in an interview. “What works for me won’t necessarily work for you or anyone else.”
Burke, who launched her Brooke Burke Body fitness app in 2017, emphasizes the importance of listening to your body, getting regular blood tests, and understanding when other factors might be affecting your progress.
When it comes to GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic, which mimic a natural hormone to regulate blood sugar and appetite, Burke acknowledges they can be helpful, but only when used as part of a larger, disciplined approach to wellness.
“I’m not against it,” she says. “But if you’re not weight training, doing your blood work, and eating properly, that’s where the problem starts. People want a quick fix and end up starving their bodies, which is terrible for metabolism and overall health.”
Burke points to the rise of the so-called “skinny-fat look,” where people appear thinner but lack muscle tone due to improper nutrition and exercise while on GLP-1 medications. “Losing your appetite and skipping meals hurts your metabolism,” she warns.
She often discusses topics like Ozempic, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and various wellness trends with her clients and online community. Her message: there’s no shortcut to lasting health.
Burke challenges people to think long-term: “What’s your goal? Can you create daily habits that support your body? Are you getting enough protein and building muscle? Are you detoxing your mind and body through real effort, not just relying on a prescription?”
She stresses that if anyone believes a medication alone will solve their health issues, “we’re in big trouble.”
On whether celebrities should disclose how they achieve their transformations, Burke believes transparency is a personal choice. “No one owes the public their medical history,” she says. “But if you want to inspire others and you’ve had a drastic transformation, be honest about it. Just don’t lie.”
Ultimately, Burke believes real change comes down to showing up for yourself every day: “How you commit to yourself is how you’ll create the results you want.”