PCOS Awareness Month: 5 essential supplements for managing PCOS

September is designated as PCOS Awareness Month. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent condition that affects many teenage girls and young women but is frequently overlooked. This hormonal disorder is marked by irregular or extended menstrual cycles and elevated levels of male hormones, known as androgens. Recognising the symptoms and adopting proactive strategies can greatly help in managing the condition and its effects on daily life.
Here are five supplements that can support the management of PCOS, helping women lead a healthier, more active, and energetic lifestyle.
Introducing India’s first All-Natural Complete Protein for Women — Dame Health’s Pure Plant Protein powder. Made from pure pea protein isolate and naturally sweetened with monk fruit extract, this product is entirely natural, free from additives, artificial fillers, and preservatives. Tailored specifically for women, it addresses fertility issues, PCOS, and menstrual or menopausal challenges by aiding in hormone balance, cycle regulation, and PCOS symptom management. Developed by gynecologists and nutritionists, it also supports muscle growth and repair, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, enhances immunity, reduces inflammation, and promotes optimal gut health.
Price: INR 1,709. Available online.
OZiva Plant Based HerBalance for PCOS helps regulate testosterone and estrogen levels, alleviating PCOS symptoms, menstrual cramps, and hormonal imbalances. It also enhances digestion and minimizes bloating with digestive enzymes. Additionally, it supports skin health and controls acne through herbal extracts. This revitalizing tonic benefits the female reproductive system and boosts fertility. It is also free from gluten, soy, GMOs, and artificial sweeteners.
Price: INR 854. Available online.
Inlife PCOS Balance is a specially designed dietary supplement aimed at supporting women's health. Featuring a blend of essential nutrients and botanical extracts, this supplement is crafted to enhance your wellness routine. It includes key nutrients and botanicals that contribute to overall well-being and is provided in easy-to-swallow vegetarian capsules, making it suitable for vegetarians.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
&Me PCOS Drink features a special blend designed to balance hormones and regulate menstrual cycles. It combines five ayurvedic herbs (Shatavari, Lodhra, Garcinia, Ashwagandha, Ashoka) with 14 essential vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin B12, Zinc, Magnesium, and Chromium, which are crucial for a healthy PCOS diet. This drink aids in managing weight gain associated with PCOS, reduces acne, and boosts energy levels. It contains no preservatives or added sugars.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
The BeBodywise PCOS 360° kit features PCOS Capsules that offer a comprehensive approach to managing PCOS symptoms through a powerful mix of 18 Ayurvedic herbs. With ingredients like Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, and Red Chandan, these capsules help lower androgen levels, reducing facial hair growth. They also assist in managing weight and bloating related to PCOS. The Bodywise PCOS Superfood includes a 40:1 ratio of Myo-Inositol to D-chiro-inositol, which supports balanced insulin production. Additionally, the kit contains Vitamin D and Vitamin B to promote ovarian health and alleviate symptoms such as bloating, weight gain, irregular periods, and excess androgen.
Price: INR 999. Available online.