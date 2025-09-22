Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; reflects on his legacy as India’s youngest Test Captain

On the death anniversary of her father, cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to fondly recall the moment he became India’s youngest Test captain and celebrate his enduring legacy.

Soha Ali Khan pays tribute to father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Sharing a series of heartfelt throwbacks, Soha posted nostalgic photos, including one where she sat beside a framed portrait of her father, adorned with a candle and flowers in quiet tribute. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Today and always My Abba,” accompanied by a handwritten note that read, "To Mr. Tiger, Happy Barsie! I love you. You are very funny, joyful, cool, and you have a big heart."

Along with the photos, Soha shared a vintage clip of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s interview from the eve of the 1974-75 West Indies series, a significant moment when he was India’s captain. In the video, Mansoor acknowledges the strength of the West Indies team but remains optimistic about India’s chances, especially on home pitches.

He emphasized the importance of sharp fielding and close catching to counter the formidable pace attack of the opposition, stating,"Well, we're a little worried because they've got some pretty big guns with them, and also, we haven't done too well. It's a question of rebuilding our confidence and morale, but I reckon that given specific and right conditions for the Indian team, we can certainly do well."

He further added, "I think that probably on our wickets being slow, as I hope they will be, we should be able to dull it a little bit. But they are a good pace attack, and I'm sure the pace attack will get more of their wickets and the spinners will. Given the right conditions, I think we can bowl them out, but they have to be specific conditions, and it also depends on the composition of our team. We've got to have some very good close-in catching, and if our close-in catching is successful, there's no reason why we shouldn't do well. But as I said, it's going to be a pretty tough series."

For those unfamiliar, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70 due to a lung infection, leaving behind an indelible mark on Indian cricket and the hearts of millions.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress