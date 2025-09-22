Varun Dhawan compliments iShowspeed's music taste as YouTuber dances to Bijuria

American YouTuber and online streamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. and is known for his dramatic energy, got into the good books of Varun Dhawan. The online personality was caught dancing to the song Bijuria from Varun Dhawan's new movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

"He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect speed to dance on 'Bijuria'. Haha, Sunny Sanskari is happy," wrote Varun, in response to IShowSpeed's dance.

The new romantic comedy movie, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Varun.

Originally a ’90s hit, Bijuria returns with new vocals by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Its infectious beat and high-energy choreography are already giving fans a buzz. The original music's video featured Sonu Nigam along with actor Ishita Arun.

Earlier this month, Varun and Sonu performed the track live at the YouTube FanFest, while Janhvi Kapoor joined her Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa for an impromptu dance. Karan Johar even shared a playful video of Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey, where he was seen pushing them to groove to the revived number.