Kusha Kapila and Anubhav Singh Bassi dating rumours heat up after viral birthday post

Kusha Kapila's birthday celebration posts have set the internet buzzing. But this time it was about fresh rumors about her dating life. On her special day, the content creator and actor shared photos from her birthday outing. And among them was one featuring comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.
The pictures which showed Anubhav striking a selfie pose in one picture and sitting alongside Kusha in another immediately caught the attention of fans. Many began speculating that this could be a “soft-launch” of their new relationship. Kusha also gave a detailed peek into her birthday celebrations through her Instagram caption.
She wrote, “hbd 2 me… attempted a staycation, mixed friend groups, got overstimulated, relinquished control, cut a three tier cake, ate cake, danced, sang songs, played musical chairs, forced friends to play mafia, gave party themes, scrapped party themes, overdressed, had a healthy dessert, had a full cream full sugar dessert.”
In the same post Kusha continued, “Understood that avoiding birthdays cannot be my entire personality, went all in, wore a custom @itrhtwo outfit inspired by ‘that pink Lara Dutta outfit’ living rent free in all our heads, had @savleenmanchanda glam me up unprompted, fully accepted that celebrating your birthday is celebrating the people who show up for you, acknowledged what a huge privilege that is.”
Check out her post here:
The is not the first time the two were linked together. Dating rumours first surfaced last year after they were spotted together at a few public events.
Kusha, who married Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in 2017 announced her divorce in June 2023. At the time, she shared a heartfelt note, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything to us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”
In the past, Kusha was also linked with actor Arjun Kapoor after his breakup with Malaika Arora. Addressing those remarks, she said in a past interview, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega… Unki social life has taken a big hit."
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.