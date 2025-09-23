Poonam Pandey no longer part of old Delhi Ramlila show, here's why

According to the organizers there were a lot of objections from various sections of society which led to this decision. After carefully reviewing the concerns, the committee convened a conference in Delhi and decided that Poonam would no longer be part of the cast. “After receiving objections from various sections of society, the committee held a conference in Delhi and decided to drop Pandey from the cast,” the organizers stated.

The role of Mandodari will now be performed by another artist this year. Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila organizing committee along with Subhash Goyal, the general secretary confirmed this decision.

"Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee’s invitation. However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections, which, according to the committee, could hinder the core purpose of the Ramlila — to spread the message of Lord Shri Ram to society,” they said.

The actress meanwhile, had recently announced that she was looking forward to playing the part and in the process of cleansing herself. She had also decided to fast on all nine days of Navratri in a video message uploaded on her Instagram.

