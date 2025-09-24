A$AP Rocky calls Drake–Kendrick feud “healthy for hip-hop”

Few traditions are as iconic in hip-hop as the “diss track,” where rap rivals trade lyrical blows at one another. Canadian rapper Drake and Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar have been involved in a rap feud since 2013, but when Kendrick's Not Like Us gained traction for accusing Drake of pedophilia, Drake sued Universal Music Group (both his and Kendrick's record label), for defamation. In a recent interview, A$AP Rocky weighed in on their beef, saying that the feud was "healthy for hip-hop”.

A$AP Rocky weighs in on Drake’s lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards for Not Like Us and he went on to perform the track at Super Bowl LIX. But Drake alleges that the song was defamatory and that it was promoted by their record label with illegal tactics.

“The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back," Rocky told the outlet.

"I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of s--- is that? That’s none of my business, I guess," he added.