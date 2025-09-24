A$AP Rocky calls Drake–Kendrick feud “healthy for hip-hop”

Few traditions are as iconic in hip-hop as the “diss track,” where rap rivals trade lyrical blows at one another. Canadian rapper Drake and Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar have been involved in a rap feud since 2013, but when Kendrick's Not Like Us gained traction for accusing Drake of pedophilia, Drake sued Universal Music Group (both his and Kendrick's record label), for defamation. In a recent interview, A$AP Rocky weighed in on their beef, saying that the feud was "healthy for hip-hop”.
Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards for Not Like Us and he went on to perform the track at Super Bowl LIX. But Drake alleges that the song was defamatory and that it was promoted by their record label with illegal tactics.
“The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back," Rocky told the outlet.
"I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of s--- is that? That’s none of my business, I guess," he added.
A$AP Rocky himself has released songs which are widely believed to be diss tracks against Drake, such as Ruby Rosary and Highjack, as responses to Drake's own diss on Family Matters during the 2024 rap feud. While Drake's track mainly took shots at Kendrick, it was also directed at ASAP Rocky and Metro Boomin.
Earlier this year, Rocky announced his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. No release date has been set yet, with delays occurring because, in Rocky's words, "life was lifeing."
“We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first," Rocky said. The Highest 2 Lowest star and Rihanna are currently expecting their third child together.
