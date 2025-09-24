Dwayne Johnson addresses fallout with father Rocky Johnson over latter's autobiography

In a recent interview, Dwayne "Rock" Johnson recounted one of the final conversations he had had with his father before his passing at the age of 75 in 2020. Dwayne said that his late father, Rocky Johnson, published a foreword attributed to his son in his 2019 autobiography that he did not write, leading to a major argument in the weeks before his passing.

Dwayne Johnson opens up on fallout with father, Rocky Johnson, over his 2019 autobiography Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story, over misleading content

“It just completely crossed the line,” Dwayne said, in the interview, adding that his father's behaviour "goes back to the attention, and the narcissism".

“Growing up with my dad, I know the truth to all these stories. And they’re not in this book," Dwayne said of that book. "If the truth is blue, this story is red.”

In 2023, Dwayne revealed in a Father's Day Instagram post that he and Rocky were not on speaking terms when Rocky passed away, though he did not share further details publicly.

"Hard to reconcile stuff with your dad when he’s no longer here - but nonetheless, regardless of challenges or any struggle, my dad was a 'life adapter,' and he taught me to be the same," he wrote as he marked Rocky's birthday this past August, as he makes a tribute to Rocky on his birthday every year.