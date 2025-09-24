Michael Douglas’ ex-wife marries Diana's brother, the 10th Earl of Dartmouth

Michael Douglas' ex-wife of 22 years, producer Diandra Douglas, remarried at the age of 69, to Princess Diana's step-brother. The man in question is William Legge, the 10th Earl of Dartmouth, also known as William Dartmouth, who just celebrated his 76th birthday. Looks like age is no hindrance when it comes to their quest for love!

Diandra Douglas, Michael Douglas' ex-wife of 22 years, ties the knot again at 69

It’s reported that the pair quietly tied the knot earlier this month. A source told the media that their wedding ceremony took place at the Gibraltar register office, in the territory of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory. It was intimate, attended by just a handful of guests.

William was stepbrother to the late Princess of Wales through his mother, Raine Spencer, who married Princess Diana's father, John, 8th Earl Spencer, in 1976. The earl had previously been married to Fiona Campbell, a Melbourne-born former model, and also has a son from another relationship with a television producer, Claire Kavanagh. William was formerly a member of the European Parliament as a representative of UK Independence Party (UKIP).