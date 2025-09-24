Michael Douglas’ ex-wife marries Diana's brother, the 10th Earl of Dartmouth

Michael Douglas' ex-wife of 22 years, producer Diandra Douglas, remarried at the age of 69, to Princess Diana's step-brother. The man in question is William Legge, the 10th Earl of Dartmouth, also known as William Dartmouth, who just celebrated his 76th birthday. Looks like age is no hindrance when it comes to their quest for love!
It’s reported that the pair quietly tied the knot earlier this month. A source told the media that their wedding ceremony took place at the Gibraltar register office, in the territory of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory. It was intimate, attended by just a handful of guests.
William was stepbrother to the late Princess of Wales through his mother, Raine Spencer, who married Princess Diana's father, John, 8th Earl Spencer, in 1976. The earl had previously been married to Fiona Campbell, a Melbourne-born former model, and also has a son from another relationship with a television producer, Claire Kavanagh. William was formerly a member of the European Parliament as a representative of UK Independence Party (UKIP).
A film producer and the daughter of a Swiss-American diplomat, Diandra met Michael, 32, when she was 19. He proposed to her two weeks after dating and got married in six weeks from the time of their engagement.
Several reports claimed that Diandra received a divorce settlement of over $45 million, and she also received their Santa Barbara, California, estate. Michael, in an interview, said that they should have divorced at least a decade before they actually did.
The Ant-Man actor has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones for nearly 25 years, and the couple share two children: Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, who have moved out of their homes. The Hollywood duo have embraced empty-nest life, leaving behind their $12 million family residence in Irvington, New York.
