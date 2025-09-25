FINNEAS proposes to Claudia Sulewski in romantic helicopter ride

Fans will remember that Finneas wrote the song Claudia in the early days of their romance, and clearly, the man is still in his feels. After announcing the engagement on September 24 with a montage of swoony snaps, the internet quickly spiraled into a frenzy. (Billie Eilish hasn’t commented yet, but we’re betting she’s already planning a moody acoustic performance at the wedding.)

And honestly? We love a relationship that isn’t just red carpets and award shows. These two have been the definition of low-key power couple — one writing songs that win Oscars, the other running a thriving YouTube channel — and now they’re set to make it official in style.

So, what’s next? A star-studded ceremony? Matching Grammy tuxes and gowns? A reception playlist so good even Adele will cry-dance? Whatever it is, if their engagement is anything to go by, expect it to be cinematic — with just enough DIY intimacy to make you wish you’d swiped right on a celebrity in 2018.