FINNEAS proposes to Claudia Sulewski in romantic helicopter ride

Move over, Billie Eilish headlines — big brother FINNEAS just stole the spotlight. The 28-year-old songwriter/producer/genius behind half of your sad-girl playlist has officially proposed to longtime love Claudia Sulewski, and yes, it was as extra as you’d expect.
The couple, who met on Raya back in 2018 (Hollywood’s version of Tinder, but for people with IMDB pages), went Instagram-official years ago and have been making everyone believe in artsy, soft-focus love ever since. On September 22, Finneas whisked Claudia away on a helicopter ride, landed on a picture-perfect hilltop, and dropped to one knee like he was auditioning for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation. She said yes, obviously — and showed off a cushion-cut diamond so blinding it could probably score a writing credit on their next Grammy.
Fans will remember that Finneas wrote the song Claudia in the early days of their romance, and clearly, the man is still in his feels. After announcing the engagement on September 24 with a montage of swoony snaps, the internet quickly spiraled into a frenzy. (Billie Eilish hasn’t commented yet, but we’re betting she’s already planning a moody acoustic performance at the wedding.)
And honestly? We love a relationship that isn’t just red carpets and award shows. These two have been the definition of low-key power couple — one writing songs that win Oscars, the other running a thriving YouTube channel — and now they’re set to make it official in style.
So, what’s next? A star-studded ceremony? Matching Grammy tuxes and gowns? A reception playlist so good even Adele will cry-dance? Whatever it is, if their engagement is anything to go by, expect it to be cinematic — with just enough DIY intimacy to make you wish you’d swiped right on a celebrity in 2018.
