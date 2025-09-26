Diljit Dosanjh responds to first International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to credit producer and director, Imtiaz Ali, for his first ever International Emmy Awards nomination this year.
Diljit, who was shortlisted in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the biographical movie Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie, which is streaming on Netflix, also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/ Mini-Series category.
On his Instagram story, Diljit re-shared a post about his nomination and credited Imtiaz for his success. He wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir" with a heart hand emoji and a Netflix India tag.
Others shortlisted in the same category include Oriol Pla for I, Addict, David Mitchell for Ludwig and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.
Diljit's co-star Parineeti Chopra, who played the role of Amarjot Kaur, Amar Singh's second wife, also congratulated the team on their shared success, on her Instagram story.
Nominations were announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday.
This Imtiaz Ali directorial delves into the life of iconic Punjabi folk Singh Amar Singh Chamkila, who soared to fame, despite his humble beginnings as a factory worker in socks manufacturing industry, back in 1960s. The movie underscores the challenges that came along with his fame, along with the events leading up to his assassination.
“Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life," Diljit has said in an interview before.
Amar Singh was known to depict village life quite graphically, going into topics like extra-marital affairs, drug use and youthful angst, which did not go well with the more conservative factions of North Indian society. He was only 27 when he was gunned. His wife and two of his band members were also murdered. The case remained unsolved.
Besides Diljit and Parineeti, other cast members include Rahul Mittra, Nisha Bano, Tushar Dutt, Pavneet Singh, Ankit Sagar and more.
