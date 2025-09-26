Diljit Dosanjh responds to first International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to credit producer and director, Imtiaz Ali, for his first ever International Emmy Awards nomination this year.

Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy 2025 nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit, who was shortlisted in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the biographical movie Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie, which is streaming on Netflix, also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/ Mini-Series category.

On his Instagram story, Diljit re-shared a post about his nomination and credited Imtiaz for his success. He wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir" with a heart hand emoji and a Netflix India tag.

Others shortlisted in the same category include Oriol Pla for I, Addict, David Mitchell for Ludwig and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Diljit's co-star Parineeti Chopra, who played the role of Amarjot Kaur, Amar Singh's second wife, also congratulated the team on their shared success, on her Instagram story.

Nominations were announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday.