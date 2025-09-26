Ishaan Khatter charms Milan Fashion Week, gets snapped with David Beckham and S.Coups

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter swapped the big screen for the ramp and stole the show at Milan Fashion Week at the BOSS Spring/Summer 26 show. Weeks before the theatre release of his Oscar-nominated film Homebound, the actor showcased his international appeal by mingling seamlessly with a host of football and K-pop legends.
Ishaan appeared razor-sharp in striped grey suit with crisp, white shirt and patterned tie a look he rounded out with black-framed glasses. His front-row seat was centre, sitting next to HUGO BOSS CEO Daniel Grieder, but it was his honest celebrity run-ins that really sparked social media.
The Bollywood star spent a coveted moment with football star David Beckham with whom he posed embracing and standing beside. Even more surprising was the backstage photo with SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups who was debuting on the runway for the brand for the first time.
The encounter caused both the Indian and K-pop fanbases to go wild, with fans labeling the album of photos ‘unreal’. The actor also hung out with Emmy-nominated actress Meghann Fahy, wrapping up his celebrity-filled Milan diary.
The actor’s foreign escapade comes at a crucial juncture as Homebound, the movie chosen as India's official entry into the 2026 Oscars, releases in cinemas on 26 September. With a viral fashion moment now on his resume, Ishaan Khatter is definitely making a strong profile overseas.