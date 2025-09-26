Ishaan Khatter charms Milan Fashion Week, gets snapped with David Beckham and S.Coups

The Bollywood star spent a coveted moment with football star David Beckham with whom he posed embracing and standing beside. Even more surprising was the backstage photo with SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups who was debuting on the runway for the brand for the first time.

The encounter caused both the Indian and K-pop fanbases to go wild, with fans labeling the album of photos ‘unreal’. The actor also hung out with Emmy-nominated actress Meghann Fahy, wrapping up his celebrity-filled Milan diary.

The actor’s foreign escapade comes at a crucial juncture as Homebound, the movie chosen as India's official entry into the 2026 Oscars, releases in cinemas on 26 September. With a viral fashion moment now on his resume, Ishaan Khatter is definitely making a strong profile overseas.