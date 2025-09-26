Kolkata-based luxe menswear designer Surbhi Pansari reveals her Durga Puja drop!
Catching the trend, yet rooting it in the harmony of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary comfort level is what makes luxury menswear designer Surbhi Pansari’s collections different and chic. With Durga Puja around the corner she has dropped her latest edit and here’s why it should make its way to your wardrobe.
Tell us about your Durga Puja Edit.
This year’s collection seamlessly merges timeless aesthetics with modern day ease through Kurta Sets, asymmetric jackets, patiala, overlapping silhouettes and more, each brought alive through jewel-toned hues, soft neutrals, and intricate embroideries that capture the festive spirit.
What kind of fabrics and colours have you used?
The palette is a vibrant blend of tradition and trend, featuring jewel tones and muted neutrals—French Rose, Stone Grey, Pearl, Schuass Pink, Seinna, Tangerine, Midnight Blue, and delicate floral prints. Luxurious yet breathable fabrics ensure comfort through long festive days, while tonal thread work, sequin highlights, and zari accents enrich the surface.
Just like red and white form an eternal combination for women, what works well with men?
The magic lies in contrasts and layering. Muted tones like ivory, pearl and beige come alive when paired with rich jewel accents such as midnight blue, tangerine, or sienna. A subtle kurta-pajama in pistachio colour can be instantly elevated with a Schuass pink or French rose jacket. Similarly, embroidery in tonal threads or sequins layered over solid bases creates the same timeless appeal that red and white hold for women.
Three must-haves in a man's wardrobe for any festive occasion.
A versatile kurta-pajama set in neutral or jewel hues, a statement jacket with fine embroidery or asymmetric cuts, and an accessory element like a stole or dupatta that ties the look together.
One fashion trend that you think will rule this Puja?
Layering and surface textures would rule the fashion trend this festive season. It’s about making a statement not just with silhouettes, but with the colours and craft that bring them alive.
Upcoming collections
Expect colour stories that surprise, embroideries that intrigue, and silhouettes that embody the essence of Surbhi Pansari menswear, redefined and timeless.
