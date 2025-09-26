Celebrate Navaratri with stunning oxidised silver jewellery this festive season

“The collection draws inspiration from temple motifs, folk/tribal jewellery, and everyday heirlooms that once defined silver jewellery,” shares Manan Bohra, co-founder of RASA Jewels. “It exudes celebratory energy of the festive season, where jewellery is more than just ornamentation, but it is self-expression.”

Every piece tells a story of hand-carved textures, of ancestral motifs made relevant again by giving it a modern twist. According to Manan, “We use age-old techniques like filigree work, granulation, and hand embossing, enhanced by a controlled oxidisation process. This not only adds visual depth and contrast, but also gives each piece a vintage appeal and lasting uniqueness.”

Beyond beauty, there’s thoughtful functionality. “The designs are lightweight, versatile, and thoughtfully scaled,” he explains. “You can pair them with a heavy lehenga or a sleek fusion outfit. That balance makes the jewellery feel timeless yet wearable across occasions.”

Whether you’re dancing through Garba nights or attending Durga Puja in a power sari, the pieces in Oxidised Opulence are meant to move with you. “A pair of bold jhumkas or a chunky kada can instantly uplift your outfit,” Manan adds. “Oxidised silver has an incredible versatility—it’s a true festive staple.”

Perhaps what makes the collection resonate so strongly with younger audiences is its sense of freedom. “Unlike gold, which often feels formal or investment-driven, oxidised silver offers freedom of expression,” Manan says. “It aligns with today’s preference for individuality, slow fashion, and pieces you can style in multiple ways.”

Price on request. Available online.

