Nikasha Tawadey’s Dilruba collection is a tribute to vintage Bollywood glamour

When Nikasha Tawadey drops a new collection, it’s never just about new trends—it’s about weaving stories that shimmer with soul. The eponymous label is known for modern Indian occasion wear, romantic silhouettes, artisanal craftsmanship, and unwavering celebration of feminine individuality. Their latest festive offering, Dilruba, is a love letter to vintage glamour featuring soft, warm hues that are pleasing to the eye. Inspired by the golden era of Bollywood and icons like Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz, this collection captures the spirit of a woman who dances to her own rhythm.

Handcrafted details and heirloom motifs reimagined

We talk to Nikasha about what sets this collection apart, festive fashion trends and more.