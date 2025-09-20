Nikasha Tawadey’s Dilruba collection is a tribute to vintage Bollywood glamour
When Nikasha Tawadey drops a new collection, it’s never just about new trends—it’s about weaving stories that shimmer with soul. The eponymous label is known for modern Indian occasion wear, romantic silhouettes, artisanal craftsmanship, and unwavering celebration of feminine individuality. Their latest festive offering, Dilruba, is a love letter to vintage glamour featuring soft, warm hues that are pleasing to the eye. Inspired by the golden era of Bollywood and icons like Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz, this collection captures the spirit of a woman who dances to her own rhythm.
Handcrafted details and heirloom motifs reimagined
We talk to Nikasha about what sets this collection apart, festive fashion trends and more.
There’s a sense of mischief and poetry in this collection. What inspired that emotional palette?
Dilruba is tribute to the woman. It is quite playful in its approach and celebrates those who move through life with grace, and dance like no one is watching. You will find traditional wear with a fresh twist. They have a dream-like quality to them.
Was there a particular era, icon, or song that guided the moodboard?
The golden era of Bollywood-—that effortless sparkle. The moodboard echoes the charm of the ’60s and ’70s, the playful glamour of heroines who could captivate with just a glance, like the effortless charm of Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz, women who could light up the screen with a smile, a twirl, or a knowing glance. This collection has captured the mood of a time when elegance and joy moved in perfect rhythm.
Your silhouettes often balance softness with sensuality—how did you express that tension in this collection?
I’ve brought together softness and sensuality together by letting them complement, not compete. The balance comes from pieces that feel effortless to wear yet make you feel instantly special. They are graceful with just enough sparkle. And are suited for an afternoon party or a grand evening celebration.
What textile traditions or artisanal techniques have you showcased this time?
It is a rich blend of textile traditions and artisanal techniques that celebrate Indian craftsmanship. The collection features hand-embellished details like sequins, gota work, and delicate beadwork, all applied to luxurious fabrics such as silk crepe and georgette. You will also find chotu sanga and badal bibi motifs that add a nostalgic, heirloom quality to the collection. I brought in a playful modern edge with ombré fringes and tassel accents.
Festive fashion today is about emotion, and individuality. How does Dilruba speak to that shift?
Festive style now is more than just looking grand, it’s about wearing something that feels personal, sparks emotion, and holds meaning. Dilruba embraces that shift by weaving personal expression into every piece. Each ensemble is a celebration of your heritage and when you wear a piece it will feel like you are showcasing your unique rhythm.
Price starts at Rs 28,000. Available online.
