Ishan Mazumder on why he feels at home in Bengaluru during Durga Puja

With the advent of Durga Puja, months-long festivities begin! Celebrations take many shapes and forms for many, but for Kolkata-based singer and actor Ishan Mazumder, it is all about connecting with the city that contributed greatly to his career — Bengaluru. While the city itself is no stranger to the grandeur of the Durga Puja celebrations, it is this inclusivity of the city that draws Ishan back every year. Having performed at many stages in the city, Ishan is now all set to perform this weekend on saptami. Like every year, Ishan is expected to blur the boundaries of language and culture and join in on the festivities with his renditions of Hindi, Bengali and Kannada songs in the city! The singer-actor joins us for a chat ahead of this performance, where he opens up about his life in Bengaluru, feeling at home here during the pujas and more!