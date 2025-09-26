Ishan Mazumder on why he feels at home in Bengaluru during Durga Puja
With the advent of Durga Puja, months-long festivities begin! Celebrations take many shapes and forms for many, but for Kolkata-based singer and actor Ishan Mazumder, it is all about connecting with the city that contributed greatly to his career — Bengaluru. While the city itself is no stranger to the grandeur of the Durga Puja celebrations, it is this inclusivity of the city that draws Ishan back every year. Having performed at many stages in the city, Ishan is now all set to perform this weekend on saptami. Like every year, Ishan is expected to blur the boundaries of language and culture and join in on the festivities with his renditions of Hindi, Bengali and Kannada songs in the city! The singer-actor joins us for a chat ahead of this performance, where he opens up about his life in Bengaluru, feeling at home here during the pujas and more!
What makes coming back to Bengaluru during Durga Puja so special for you? What can we expect from your upcoming show?
I did my graduation and master’s from Bengaluru. My first job was in Bengaluru. In between, I shifted to Hyderabad but then returned to Bengaluru. I was working in IT sector for a couple of companies in Bengaluru. While working there, I would often sing with various bands. I used to perform at corporate events, weddings and many other such gigs. I never used to come to Kolkata because I used to get the maximum number of shows and used to get booked in Bengaluru. This time, I will be performing at the Manpho Te Mahotsab and it is the biggest Durga Puja of Bengaluru. Personally, this will be the largest crowd I have ever performed for and I’ll be singing Bengali, Hindi and Kannada songs.
Having spent many years in the city, did you ever feel homesick for Kolkata during the festive season?
Never. Durga Puja is not only a Bengali festival now, it’s a global festival. I’ve seen North Indians dancing during dhunuchi and sindoor khela. I have seen Kannadigas, Tamilians and Telugus doing the same. So, it’s a festival for India. Also, if Bengali is my mother tongue, Karnataka is my motherland. That’s the reason I’m connected to these two cultures deeply. I just love Bengaluru and I love Bengaluru food. I love the Bengaluru culture. I love Karnataka.
Over the years, what has your ideal Durga Puja week in Bengaluru looked like?
During the evenings, I used to be busy with my musical shows. It was all about spreading joy and happiness to everyone in the audience. I have also done a lot of pandal hopping because there are many here. In Bengaluru, during the week, normally we’d be travelling to different mandapas, do the pujas, see the pandals and the idol, take photographs and just enjoy.
You discussed your love for Bengaluru’s food. Are there any local dishes you especially look forward to when you return?
I love to eat Ragi Mudde and Nati Koli Saru. That is mandatory for me. Then, I love Jolad Rotti and Badnekai Palya. I also love Pesarattu. And I am a big fan of North Karnataka food. So whenever I go there, Mirchi Bhajji is a must for me. I go to Vijayanagar specifically to have it from a lady’s stall there. These are the things I just love. We also normally prepare these dishes at home, in Kolkata as well.
What, to you, is the true meaning of Durga Puja?
Every year, when it’s time for Durga Puja, it is believed that negativities go and positivity comes. But every day we all slog. Also, everyone you will be meeting, it’s not like they will all be positive. So we are praying to God that everyone becomes more positive and heals the world and makes it a better place.
What else can we expect from you going forward?
The newest thing that I have coming up is that I have signed a Kannada movie as a lead! So I will be working as an actor in the Kannada film industry with many stalwarts in this film!
On September 29. At Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara.