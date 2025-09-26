Stepping into the Hindi film industry reminded me of what it feels like to begin all over again: Naga Chaitanya
From a quiet debut with Josh to commanding the screen in emotionally charged performances like Love Story, Naga Chaitanya’s journey in cinema has been one of quiet evolution and grounded transformation. Never one to chase the spotlight for the sake of it, Chay—as he’s fondly called—is redefining what it means to live it large but in the moment. For him, it’s not about extravagance or theatrics; it’s about presence, purpose, and staying true to who you are—even when the cameras aren’t rolling.
Naga Chaitanya: How the Love Story star is quietly changing the narrative of stardom
As one of the faces of Royal Stag, Naga Chaitanya brings a refreshing authenticity to the idea of success. His process as an actor is rooted in observation and emotional resonance, whether he’s slipping into the skin of a small-town lover or stepping onto a new terrain with his Hindi film debut in Laal Singh Chaddha. Each role, each moment, is a study in sincerity. Off-screen, you’re just as likely to find him unwinding on a beach or charging down a racetrack—embracing life with the same quiet intensity he brings to every scene. As he continues to push boundaries and chase progress over perfection, one thing’s clear: Chaitanya isn’t just living it large—he’s living it real.
Excerpts:
You’ve played a wide range of characters—from romantic leads to intense roles like in Love Story. What’s your secret sauce for slipping into a character’s skin so convincingly?
It comes from listening more than performing. I observe the people around me — how they move, talk, react — and let those small details shape the character. When you stop ‘acting’ and start ‘feeling’, it becomes convincing.
Do you follow any specific rituals before going on set? Something that mentally switches on the ‘actor’ in you?
I make sure I’m fully present in the moment, with my lines well-versed and clear in my mind. I focus on being receptive to the director’s vision, to the energy of my co-actors, and to the scene itself. Most importantly, I try to reason with the emotion I’m meant to portray, so it feels natural and truthful when I step into character.
When you read a script, what’s the one thing that instantly makes you say, ‘I have to do this film’?
It depends on how well the emotion of the story/characters connect to a human core level. It’s always about the emotional connection. If the story or the characters resonate with me on a deeply human level, that’s when I instantly feel, ‘I have to do this film’.
Which of your characters has stayed with you the longest—even after the shoot wrapped and why? Has that impacted your life off the screen?
Revanth from Love Story has stayed with me the longest. His honesty, struggles, and resilience left a deep impact on me. Playing him taught me a lot about empathy and perseverance, and it served as a reminder to never take the opportunities in my own life for granted.
From Telugu cinema to making your Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, how has stepping into Hindi films shaped your acting process?
Stepping into the Hindi film industry reminded me of what it feels like to begin all over again. It reignited the same hunger and curiosity I had at the beginning of my career, while also pushing me out of my comfort zone. The experience challenged me to adapt, learn, and grow, and in the process, it gave me a whole new perspective on my craft.
You’ve worked with some iconic directors. Is there a bucket-list filmmaker—Indian or global—you’re itching to collaborate with?
I’ve always admired SS Rajamouli sir, and working with him would honestly be a dream come true. On a global scale, collaborating with someone like Christopher Nolan would be incredible—it would truly feel like living it large.
Is there a genre you’ve been dying to try but haven’t explored yet—sci-fi, horror, or maybe a superhero flick?
I’ve always been intrigued by the idea of a gritty sci-fi thriller. There’s something exciting about blending intense human emotions with futuristic, out-of-the-box storytelling. It not only challenges me as an actor to push my limits but also invites the audience to experience a world and emotions they haven’t encountered before.
When you’re not on set or at your restaurant, where would we most likely find you—trekking in the hills, gaming, or curled up with a book?
Most likely, you’d find me on a racetrack, exploring a new place, or relaxing on a beach. Those are the spaces where I truly feel at peace and can recharge. I get to reset, reflect, and just enjoy the moment.
You often speak about growth and self-discovery. What’s a piece of life advice you’ve picked up recently that completely shifted your mindset?
Don’t chase perfection, chase progress—it makes the journey rewarding.
Being one of the new faces of Royal Stag, what does ‘living it large’ signify for you, and how do you envision connecting with and inspiring audiences through this association?
For me, living it large isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about staying true to who you are and giving your best in every moment, whether it’s on set, with family, or in everyday life. Through this association, I hope people see that success is about balance — pursuing passion with sincerity while still enjoying the journey.
A song you can’t stop listening to?
Any track by Maceo Plex.
The most nostalgic piece you own?
Michael Schumacher’s F1 gloves.
If you could time-travel, where would you want to go?
Staying in the present completely, I believe, is truly rewarding.
If you look back at your life, what is that ‘live it large’ moment for you?
The day I stepped on stage for Josh, my first film.
rupam@newindianexpress.com
@rupsjain