Naga Chaitanya’s premium comfort food delivery brand in Hyderabad introduces some appetising burgers

It’s never a good time to eat burgers because it’s always the right time to eat burgers. Does that make sense? For burger lovers, it absolutely does! Actor Naga Chaitanya’s premium comfort food delivery brand, Scuzi, in Hyderabad, has launched a few new burgers, and we discovered they’re quite amazing.

It all started with Who’s Eddy. This vegetarian pick was a perfect bite, featuring a deep-fried crispy edamame patty and lip-smacking sauces that added that extra zing. The medley of vegetables, reminiscent of a refreshing salad with lemon dressing, complemented the overall taste. Our next pick, the Spicy buttermilk fried chicken burger with cheese, was simply love and flavour packed together for the chicken lovers. The patty’s texture, with its crispy outer layer and soft interior, made it an ideal binge-worthy option.

If you’re into meat, their Chilli bang bang is the answer. Not too heavy, yet packed with flavours, it came dressed with a smashed lamb patty, lettuce, jalapeño relish, roasted chilli garlic mayo and sharp cheddar.