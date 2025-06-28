A spoonful of Italy: This is an ultimate fix for Tiramisu lovers in Hyderabad

Some desserts whisper comfort, others make a statement, and Tiramisu somehow does both. With its delicate layers of mascarpone, espresso-soaked sponge, and that irresistible dusting of cocoa, it’s the kind of indulgence that feels like a warm hug and a little celebration all at once. In Hyderabad, the newly opened cloud kitchen, Cremi is winning hearts by offering this Italian classic in its most authentic and inventive forms. We began with their OG Tiramisu, the heart of the menu. Creamy, light, and perfectly balanced, it sets the tone for what the cloud kitchen is all about.

Cremi brings a slice of Italy to Hyderabad

The Biscoff Tiramisu followed, rich with caramelised sweetness and buttery notes, ideal for those with a sweet tooth. Without stopping here, we moved to The Baileys Tiramisu, which was boozy, bold, and pleasantly indulgent. With quality ingredients and a clear love for the craft, Cremi brings a slice of Italy to Hyderabad.