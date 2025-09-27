Durga Puja 2025: Shantanu Maheshwari on festive essentials you will find in his closet

Kolkata boy and actor Shantanu Maheshwari was recently in town inaugurating the menswear collection store, Tasva, by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. No stranger to the city, we caught up with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor on his fondest Durga Puja memories and plans for this year.
Anyone from Kolkata knows the tips and tricks of navigating through the five days of Durga Puja. The usual hustle and bustle of pandals in every street and corners is what makes this festival truly charming.
Recently when Shantanu was in town, we caught up with him about his fondest Durga Puja memories, to which he replied, “Honestly, it’s always been about the little things — pandal hopping with friends, sneaking in extra plates of bhog, and watching Kumartuli come alive with art. Those moments still stay with me.”
When asked about how he spends the festival today, now that he stays majorly in Mumbai for work, he mentions, “These days, Puja for me is more about finding that connect wherever I am. Even if I’m not in Kolkata, I’ll search for a pandal, soak in the dhak beats, and feel that familiar energy. At times I go to play dandiya.”
He mentions how he misses pandal hopping throughout the night. “Back then we use to hire a car and post our dinner go out to enjoy Puja. Now shooting schedules take over. But that madness of going from one pandal to another till 6 am— nothing beats that.” Giving a sneak peek of his plans this year, he shares, “Hopefully spend some time with family, catch up with old friends. Get my Mumbai friends to explore Puja and see the brilliance of Kolkata art work, if I manage to be in Kolkata, and of course — eat like there’s no tomorrow.”
Apart from Durga Puja memories and plans, the next most crucial thing is planning what to wear. Shantanu says, “I love keeping it classic but comfortable — kurta-pyjama with good detailing. If the occasion demands, I’ll add a jacket or a stole, but I’m not someone who goes over the top.” And what three festive essentials would one always find in his closet? “White kurta, jootis, and a solid fragrance. You’re sorted with just these three.”
Before signing off, we asked him to hypothetically imagine being in-charge of a pandal and telling us what the theme he would choose. He says, “I’d probably keep it around. Unity in Diversity.” Because Puja, at its core, is about togetherness — it brings people from every background together. And I’d love a pandal that celebrates that spirit.”