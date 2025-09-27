Durga Puja 2025: Shantanu Maheshwari on festive essentials you will find in his closet

He mentions how he misses pandal hopping throughout the night. “Back then we use to hire a car and post our dinner go out to enjoy Puja. Now shooting schedules take over. But that madness of going from one pandal to another till 6 am— nothing beats that.” Giving a sneak peek of his plans this year, he shares, “Hopefully spend some time with family, catch up with old friends. Get my Mumbai friends to explore Puja and see the brilliance of Kolkata art work, if I manage to be in Kolkata, and of course — eat like there’s no tomorrow.”

Apart from Durga Puja memories and plans, the next most crucial thing is planning what to wear. Shantanu says, “I love keeping it classic but comfortable — kurta-pyjama with good detailing. If the occasion demands, I’ll add a jacket or a stole, but I’m not someone who goes over the top.” And what three festive essentials would one always find in his closet? “White kurta, jootis, and a solid fragrance. You’re sorted with just these three.”

Before signing off, we asked him to hypothetically imagine being in-charge of a pandal and telling us what the theme he would choose. He says, “I’d probably keep it around. Unity in Diversity.” Because Puja, at its core, is about togetherness — it brings people from every background together. And I’d love a pandal that celebrates that spirit.”