R Madhavan reveals how the lack of residuals impacts Bollywood

R Madhavan illustrated the potential impact of residuals by pointing out that earnings from just three of his major films, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Tanu Weds Manu, could have supported his family's future for generations. Madhavan said If Bollywood had a residuals system, earnings from my major films could have supported my family's future for generations.

Madhavan explained that residuals build an actor's confidence. In Hollywood, a steady income from past projects allows actors to take risks and choose roles based on passion rather than financial need.

As per Madhavan, Hollywood allows steady income from residuals which allows actors to take risks and choose roles based on passion, not financial need. In Bollywood, lifestyle pressures often affect actors’ choices. The actor also noted that maintaining a luxurious lifestyle can make actors cautious about taking creative risks when there’s no safety net.