R Madhavan reveals how the lack of residuals impacts Bollywood

Bollywood actor R Madhavan recently shed light on a very important difference between the Indian and Hollywood film industries. In a recent interview with a media company, he explained the absence of residuals for actors in Bollywood. He further emphasized that unlike Hollywood, where actors continue to earn from past hits Bollywood actors lack this system. And this leads to financial insecurity.
R Madhavan illustrated the potential impact of residuals by pointing out that earnings from just three of his major films, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Tanu Weds Manu, could have supported his family's future for generations. Madhavan said If Bollywood had a residuals system, earnings from my major films could have supported my family's future for generations.
Madhavan explained that residuals build an actor's confidence. In Hollywood, a steady income from past projects allows actors to take risks and choose roles based on passion rather than financial need.
As per Madhavan, Hollywood allows steady income from residuals which allows actors to take risks and choose roles based on passion, not financial need. In Bollywood, lifestyle pressures often affect actors’ choices. The actor also noted that maintaining a luxurious lifestyle can make actors cautious about taking creative risks when there’s no safety net.
He further praised strategic moves by the industry veterans. Madhavan shared the example of Shah Rukh Khan's decision to become a producer was wise, as top-tier stars have secured their future and can afford to make bold choices.
Highlighting another benefit of residuals, he said that faulty payments in the Indian film industry often go unchallenged because actors lack time or resources. He also said, actors rarely challenge faulty payments due to limited time or resources, and the introduction of residuals could encourage more actors to take risks.
