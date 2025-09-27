Durga Puja 2025: Why pandal hopping is never on Indraadip Dasgupta's card?

"Another very important thing was to get 10 outfits for the five days of puja," quips Indraadip, "From Sasthi to Dashami, two outfits per day, one for day time, and one for evening. Getting a new shoe was also a must, and I remember sleeping with my new show by the bedside, and to check it the first thing in the morning.

"By Navami evening, all of us used to be sad...not just because the pujo is coming to an end but also because we have to get back to our studies," the music director added. When we asked about one nostalgic memory that he cannot get back, he said, "Baba (father), maa (mother) and I offering anjali at the mandap...I cannot get it back."

How does Indraadip spend Durga Puja now?

"Parar pujo is still my first love during Durga Puja. I have to visit a few friends and attend invitations, I mean those are like rituals, but even after everything I come back to my para. Pujo ashche (Pujas are coming) is the best feeling, because once it arrives, the days just slip by! But I really look forward to how the city and the people gets into a festive mood, dressing up, and celebraating," he concludes.