Malayalam cinematic universe, Lokah, has officially announced Chapter 2!

Plot twist?

Tovino Thomas will return as Michael/Chathan and is expected to be a central figure. Dulquer Salmaan will also return as Charlie aka Odiyan (a shape-shifter), with the announcement coming through a short film featuring both him and Tovino Thomas titled 'When Legends Chill'. The film will be written and directed by Dominic Arun, who directed the first installment.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the folkloric character of Chathan is adapted as a supernatural figure within a modern cinematic universe. Chathan is introduced as a character with a mysterious, Loki-like image, whose intentions are not entirely clear. In the first chapter, he appears to help the protagonist Chandra but leaves before the final battle. The film incorporates the folkloric element of Chathan's ability to replicate. In a post-credits scene, he reveals that a crime may have been committed by him or one of his 389 siblings, setting up a storyline similar to Marvel's Lokiverse.