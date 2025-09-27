The Malayalam cinematic universe, Lokah, has officially announced Chapter 2, following the success of the first film, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra. The sequel to the highly successful Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, which blends local myths and folklore of legendary Kerala Yakshi named Kalliyankattu Neeli, portrayed by Kalyani Priyadarshan, will now spotlight a goblin.
Lokah: Chapter 2 is expected to focus heavily on the character of Michael aka Chathan (a goblin/supernatural being), played by Tovino Thomas, as teased in the post-credits scene of the first movie. It will reportedly delve into the concept of the 300+ siblings mentioned by Chathan.
In traditional beliefs, Chathan is a powerful, protective, and divine force. He is known for using illusions (maya) and performing both benevolent and mischievous acts. One story says Chathan was born to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He was given to a childless Brahmin couple but was mischievous and eventually killed his guru. When he was cut into pieces and burned, 390 new Chathans emerged from the fire.
Plot twist?
Tovino Thomas will return as Michael/Chathan and is expected to be a central figure. Dulquer Salmaan will also return as Charlie aka Odiyan (a shape-shifter), with the announcement coming through a short film featuring both him and Tovino Thomas titled 'When Legends Chill'. The film will be written and directed by Dominic Arun, who directed the first installment.
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the folkloric character of Chathan is adapted as a supernatural figure within a modern cinematic universe. Chathan is introduced as a character with a mysterious, Loki-like image, whose intentions are not entirely clear. In the first chapter, he appears to help the protagonist Chandra but leaves before the final battle. The film incorporates the folkloric element of Chathan's ability to replicate. In a post-credits scene, he reveals that a crime may have been committed by him or one of his 389 siblings, setting up a storyline similar to Marvel's Lokiverse.
