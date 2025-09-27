Queen Mary of Denmark dazzles in rare 1800s tiara, unseen for 140 years

If you think you have witnessed every single royal tiara out their, then hold your horses. Queen Mary of Denmark recently turned heads during a state banquet in Helsinki on March 4, 2025. The queen stepped out in an extraordinary piece of royal history. The tiara worn by her was not seen in public for more than 140 years. the occasion of her visit was part of state visit to Finland with King Frederik. But the true star of the evening was the tiara which stole all the spotlight.
Queen Mary attended a white tie event, which celebrated the close ties between Denmark and Finland. For the gala night, Queen Mary chose to wear the exquisite gold diadem that once belonged to Queen Caroline Amalie, who was married to Christian VIII, Denmark's regent from 1839 to 1848. As per the Danish court, "the 11 encased gems were collected by the husband during the couple's trip to Italy 1819-1821, where they visited Rome and the ancient excavations in, among other places, Pompeii."
And the most unique part of the tiara? It hasn't been seen in public for over 140 years. The tiara was safely stored away in a royal vault until now. It was confirmed by Danish court that the tiara has been locked inside the vault for 140 years. And the Queen's recent outing marks the first appearance for the tiara in the public eyes. What makes the tiara more special is its origin. It features eleven gemstones collected by King Christian VIII during his travels in Italy between 1819 and 1821, including visits to Rome and the archaeological excavations of Pompeii.
Queen Mary complemented the historic tiara with another royal piece, a gold bracelet which once belonged to Princess Vilhelmine Marie. The bracelet was gifted to her as a wedding gift in 1828 by King Frederik VII. It was decorated with semi-precious stones from the Vesuvius region and carries a romantic inscription in French.
Both the tiara and the bracelet are part of the Royal Danish Collection and are rarely seen outside except exhibitions. The bracelet, for instance, is usually on display in the Treasury under Rosenborg Castle.