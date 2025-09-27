Queen Mary of Denmark dazzles in rare 1800s tiara, unseen for 140 years

Queen Mary attended a white tie event, which celebrated the close ties between Denmark and Finland. For the gala night, Queen Mary chose to wear the exquisite gold diadem that once belonged to Queen Caroline Amalie, who was married to Christian VIII, Denmark's regent from 1839 to 1848. As per the Danish court, "the 11 encased gems were collected by the husband during the couple's trip to Italy 1819-1821, where they visited Rome and the ancient excavations in, among other places, Pompeii."

And the most unique part of the tiara? It hasn't been seen in public for over 140 years. The tiara was safely stored away in a royal vault until now. It was confirmed by Danish court that the tiara has been locked inside the vault for 140 years. And the Queen's recent outing marks the first appearance for the tiara in the public eyes. What makes the tiara more special is its origin. It features eleven gemstones collected by King Christian VIII during his travels in Italy between 1819 and 1821, including visits to Rome and the archaeological excavations of Pompeii.