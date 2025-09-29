Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Global popstar Bad Bunny has been officially announced as the headliner for the 2026 Superbowl Halftime Show. He will be bringing his chart-toppings hits and electrifying energy on the stage for this year which will be witnessed by millions. This announcement was made during the Sunday Night Football halftime show. The 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will be held on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Bad Bunny has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys till now. The popstar is set to also host the Saturday Night Live on October 4. He has managed to emerge as a global ambassador for Latin music, appearing in films like Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2, while also collaborating with leading fashion houses. The Puerto Rican popstar will make history as one of the biggest Latin artist to ever perform at the NFL's biggest stage live.
Bad Bunny recently said in a statement given to a media outlet regarding this, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”
This will mark his second stage performance at the NFL. He has previously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as a guest performer during the 2020 show.
Since Jay-Z’s Roc Nation began managing halftime bookings in 2019, the show has seen headliners such as Usher (2024), Rihanna (2023), Dr. Dre and collaborators (2022), The Weeknd (2021), and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020).
Bad Bunny will take the stage after Kendrick Lamar headlined in February. This was during the peak of his feud with Drake. According to a media outlet, Kendrick’s performance set a new record as the most-watched halftime show ever. He attracted 133.5 million viewers - reportedly surpassing the audience for the game itself.
