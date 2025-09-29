Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys till now. The popstar is set to also host the Saturday Night Live on October 4. He has managed to emerge as a global ambassador for Latin music, appearing in films like Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2, while also collaborating with leading fashion houses. The Puerto Rican popstar will make history as one of the biggest Latin artist to ever perform at the NFL's biggest stage live.

Bad Bunny recently said in a statement given to a media outlet regarding this, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

This will mark his second stage performance at the NFL. He has previously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as a guest performer during the 2020 show.