Ed Sheeran weight loss: Quitting smoking helped the singer lose 20 kgs

Ed Sheeran further talked about his smoking habit that he quit back in 2019. He said that following this decision, he went on a run everyday since he did not quite like gyms.

Quitting smoking was a turning point in his weight loss journey. The singer said, "I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s**t that I needed to clear out. There's nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out".

Ed Sheeran further revealed that he wanted to work towards a six-pack body. However, he soon realised that it was not an easy thing to achieve.

The weight loss journey was not very easy for Ed Sheeran as he struggled to ward off various temptations. "I keep messing up, because I keep being out somewhere and thinking, 'I'll have a couple of beers,' and it just, you know. But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," Ed Sheeran admitted.

The singer also emphasised on the importance of eating right and maintain a proper diet instead of eating out quite often. He was guilty of having a poor diet earlier but has now shifted to home-cooked food, full of fresh ingredients and nutritious items.

He also shared that he consciously works out to balance out any excessive eating.

Ed Sheeran's latest album, Play, released on September 12, 2025.