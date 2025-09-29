Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa dies, son Satya pays tribute

Costume designer and filmmaker-actor Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar’s first wife, Deepa Mehta, passed away. Their son, actor Satya Manjrekar, shared the news on social media with a tribute. Those from the Marathi film industry shared their condolences upon seeing the news.
Satya, not only shared a portrait of himself with his mother, but he also shared a note that says that he misses his mom, along with a pigeon and heart emoji.
Deepa ran a saree brand called Queen of Hearts, which is quite popular in the Marathi film industry.
"A kind woman. A generous woman. A woman who sent a bandana for a dog she has never met. Your mother Deepa leaves a legacy of affection and warmth and thoughtfulness," one wrote on Satya's post.
"Losing a parent is the most tragic moment for any kid ... and being strong for urself and ppl around you is the only thing we can do to survive ...I pray to God peace for her soul and give you strength," said another.
"Dedicating today to Deepa Mehta, Chai for Cancer’s passionate advocate and my dearest friend who left this world on the 25th leaving us all so bereft . Here she is raising her cup in her inimitable style to the well being of cancer patients she has supported in her own quiet way," Deepa's friend posted on X.
Mahesh has two children, Satya and Ashwami, with Deepa, who he later divorced in1995. They had known each other since college.
He later married Medha Manjrekar, with who he has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Mahesh also has a stepdaughter from Medha's first husband. Gauri Ingawale and Saiee are both actresses.
