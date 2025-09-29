Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa dies, son Satya pays tribute

Costume designer and filmmaker-actor Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar’s first wife, Deepa Mehta, passed away. Their son, actor Satya Manjrekar, shared the news on social media with a tribute. Those from the Marathi film industry shared their condolences upon seeing the news.

Deepa Mehta, first wife of Mahesh Manjrekar and beloved saree designer, passes away

Satya, not only shared a portrait of himself with his mother, but he also shared a note that says that he misses his mom, along with a pigeon and heart emoji.

Deepa ran a saree brand called Queen of Hearts, which is quite popular in the Marathi film industry.

"A kind woman. A generous woman. A woman who sent a bandana for a dog she has never met. Your mother Deepa leaves a legacy of affection and warmth and thoughtfulness," one wrote on Satya's post.

"Losing a parent is the most tragic moment for any kid ... and being strong for urself and ppl around you is the only thing we can do to survive ...I pray to God peace for her soul and give you strength," said another.