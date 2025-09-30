40 Days and 40 Nights actor Josh Hartnett escapes serious injury in Canada crash

40 Days and 40 Nights actor Josh Hartnett was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a police car in Canada last week.

The actor had been in St John’s, the capital of Newfoundland, to film an untitled Netflix project alongside Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Station Eleven’s Mackenzie Davis, when the accident occurred.

According to the media, the Oppenheimer star was a passenger in an SUV returning from set when it struck a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol vehicle. The statement said that the 59-year-old actor was driving the SUV when the crash occurred close to 1am. Both the driver and the 47-year-old male passenger were “sent to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries”.

A few months ago, Netflix announced its Untitled Newfoundland Project, a new series starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, and Charlie Heaton, which is now in production and filming on location.

The story follows a hard-bitten fisherman who discovers that his hometown is being terrorized by a mysterious creature. The series also stars Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, and Kaleb Horn.

Josh is also reportedly working with Anne Hathaway for Colleen Hoover’s Verity, which is slated for a 2026 release. Directed by Michael Showalter, the star cast includes Dakota Johnson and Brady Wagner.