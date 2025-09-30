J.K. Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant amid trans rights debate

Emma Watson recently said she still loves Harry Potter author JK Rowling and refuses to "cancel her out", despite Rowling's controversial gender identity statements. The Harry Potter author had a lot to say about Emma, saying people shouldn't be "cosying up" to a political movement "that regularly calls for a friend's assassination," before asserting their right to the former friend's love.

In a recent X post, JK Rowling said that even though she does not expect any actor who played her character to agree with her forever, but she is ready to exercise her right to disagree with Emma and discuss her feelings.

This comes after a new interview, where Emma Watson said that she hopes to keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with.

"Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right - nay, obligation - to critique me and my views in public. Years after they finished acting in Potter, they continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created," Rowling wrote, and added that its tough to shake off her protectiveness for those she knew for so long.