Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, elopes for a romantic island wedding with James Ward

According to Crystal Harris, the couple chose the Cook Islands due to its remote and serene nature. The lack of big hotels was an added advantage to ensure authenticity and tranquility. Being surrounded by nature, the environment suited the couple's affection for water and nature.

It was conducted by Stephen Doherty and revolved around the theme of commitment. There were handwritten promises and an exchange of rings. The wedding featured a band from the area playing Akaipoipo Taua by T'Angelo while Chris was walking down the aisle.

Crystal stuns in crystal gown as couple celebrates privately

Crystal Harris wore an OKSANA MUKHA designed dress called ‘Margo.’ It was a fitted dress made of lace that contained over 5,400 Swarovski crystals. She referred to it as romantic, timeless, and Disney princess-like. James was very appreciative of Chris, recognizing her beauty, empathy, and intelligence.

Their reception after the ceremony was simple. They went around the lagoon in their boat and had a simple dinner made up of fresh and locally sourced food, without the typical wedding cake. The first song they danced to was Safe With Me by Ike Dweck.

James Ward appreciated Crystal for being kind and compassionate towards animals and other forms of life. He referred to her as smart, adventurous, and compassionate, saying that he felt blessed to be spending his life with her.