Kate Beckinsale calls out Mark Ruffalo over agent firing, cites 'male privilege' in Hollywood

Kate Beckinsale states that she was let go on the same day as Susan Sarandon. It is said that this happened only a few days after the Screen Actors Guild went back to work after its strike in November 2023. The guild went on strike in July until November.

According to the actress, her agent called off their professional relationship after 12 years “in two sentences.” In addition to all this, Kate explained that she was going through some extremely tough personal times. Her mother Judy Loe was diagnosed with brain cancer and only had six weeks to live. Her stepfather, Roy Battersby, was suffering from a massive stroke despite his two cancers.

She explained that he died subsequently, and she would be traveling to England to take care of her family. According to Kate Beckinsale, her agent knew about all of this at the time of the decision. She stated, “I was dealing with the fact that… I was fired in two sentences after 12 years of friendship.”

She also pointed out that she does not hold him personally accountable for the problem. "I really and truly support Mark Ruffalo and everything he is doing" she said. Kate Beckinsale further added, “It is such a given that of course I did not get a response… male privilege even in the good guys.”