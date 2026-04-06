A year after controversy: Samay Raina returns with comeback special 'Still Alive' after 2025 backlash

Comedian Samay Raina after the horrific year he had, is making a comeback online through his special show Still Alive and it might just be the next big thing in his life. The curtains unfolded with the trailer that was released recently and to his amazement reactions are pretty positive this time.

New set, new controversy? Samay Raina confronts 2025 backlash in a bold comeback special

The comedian, who had been under intense public scrutiny and faced multiple lawsuits, recently took to Instagram to share the trailer of his upcoming show, marking his return after last year’s backlash over his unfiltered series India’s Got Latent. One of the episodes from that show was so raw that it led to legal trouble, FIRs, and a lengthy six-hour interrogation by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

This upcoming online release is an extension of his previously performed tours in 2025. As for the comeback trailer, it feels even more special because it is equal parts comic and controversial. And it has also brought along the glimpses of the hard times, which seems deliberate, blending his dark unhinged humour with suffered backlash.