A year after controversy: Samay Raina returns with comeback special 'Still Alive' after 2025 backlash

Comedian Samay Raina after the horrific year he had, is making a comeback online through his special show Still Alive and it might just be the next big thing in his life. The curtains unfolded with the trailer that was released recently and to his amazement reactions are pretty positive this time.
The comedian, who had been under intense public scrutiny and faced multiple lawsuits, recently took to Instagram to share the trailer of his upcoming show, marking his return after last year’s backlash over his unfiltered series India’s Got Latent. One of the episodes from that show was so raw that it led to legal trouble, FIRs, and a lengthy six-hour interrogation by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.
This upcoming online release is an extension of his previously performed tours in 2025. As for the comeback trailer, it feels even more special because it is equal parts comic and controversial. And it has also brought along the glimpses of the hard times, which seems deliberate, blending his dark unhinged humour with suffered backlash.
It basically aims to turn past criticism into some of the striking mic-drop moments. However, now only time will tell, if history would repeat itself or will it be an absolute inspiration for the next gen comedians.
Whatever it maybe, as of now fans are insanely impressed with the announcement and comments flooded the post. One user wrote, “Legend Is Backkkkkk. Let's Go @maisamayhoon” Another added, “This comeback feels personal” Another fan who watched him live added, “Watched it live, still can't wait. The world is still not ready for it!”
This special set was filmed during his global Still Alive & Unfiltered tour, which ran from August 2025 to early 2026. During the tour he performed internationally across several venues in the US and Europe.