Tollywood United: Indefinite strike announced following tragic death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Prominent personalities like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, and Shantilal Mukherjee have attended the meeting, along with prominent directors and producers. In a press statement, Prosenjit said that the event has made everyone realise the safety hazards that have remained dormant until now. Similarly, Rituparna said that strict safety standards must be followed henceforth to prevent any more deaths.

The strike, which involves approximately 11,000 technicians and 4,000 actors, will continue until concrete steps are taken to ensure the security of all personnel during indoor and outdoor shoots. Meanwhile, Rahul’s wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has filed a police complaint alleging criminal conspiracy and negligence against the production house, Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

On Saturday, a silent protest march led by veteran figures like Aparna Sen and Srijit Mukherjee saw hundreds carry placards reading ‘Justice for Rahul’. While the production house has remained silent, the industry remains firm: the cameras will stay off until the safety of those behind and in front of them is guaranteed.